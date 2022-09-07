News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public toilets and playing field benches targeted by vandals in town

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:19 PM September 7, 2022


Police are appealing for information following two incidents in Long Stratton - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Public toilets and benches at a town's playing field were damaged by suspected vandals in south Norfolk.

Police are appealing for information following two incidents in Long Stratton.

At some point between 8pm on Sunday, August 28 and 6am on Monday, August 29 a toilet and pipes were damaged in a cubicle within the public toilets on Swan Lane.

During the same timeframe, two metal benches were removed from their concrete bases at the playing fields on Manor Road.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity at the time of the offences, or who may have any information to assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Jo Henderson at Norfolk Police on 101 or email investigate@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference numbers 36/67842/22 (Swan Lane) or 36/67822/22 (Manor Road). 


Long Stratton News






