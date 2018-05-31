London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A London woman has been charged with breaching lockdown restrictions and communication offences in a Suffolk market town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Georgeta Iordache, of Joseph Street, Bow, was arrested on Sunday, May 10, in Halesworth following reports of abusive behaviour towards police staff at Suffolk Police’s contact and control room.

You may also want to watch:

The 36-year-old was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and charged with sending communication conveying an indecent or offensive message and persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.

Iordache has also been charged with contravening the restriction of movement during an emergency period, namely the coronavirus pandemic.

She has been released on conditional bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on June 19.