London teenager jailed for supplying class A drugs in Norwich

Toby Kapessa. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man has been jailed for three years for supplying class A drugs in Norwich.

Toby Kapessa, aged 19 and from London, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, May 30 after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

The court heard how officers had stopped Kapessa whilst he was driving a car on Barrett Road in the city on Thursday, September 13, 2018 and seized heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of more than £5,500 pounds, along with two mobile phones.

Kapessa was sentenced to three years in prison.

DC Mike Blowers said: "This sentencing sends a clear message that officers in Norfolk will not tolerate Class A drug dealing and we are continuing to target those who come into the county to supply crack cocaine and heroin."