Ice cream van seized by police as driver had no licence or insurance

Published: 7:36 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 8:25 AM July 15, 2021

This ice cream van was seized after officers found the driver had no licence or insurance. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An ice cream van driver was given a frosty reception by police when they found he did not have a licence or the insurance to get behind the wheel.

Officer stopped to help when they spotted the ice cream van had broken down in London Road, King's Lynn, at around 4pm on Tuesday.

But after conducting their enquiries they found the driver was not covered by the insurance policy on the van, and only carried a provisional licence.

Officers said finding an ice cream van without insurance was "not the norm".

The driver was issued a traffic offence report (TOR) and the van was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

Police said it will be released to one of the insured parties when they come forward to police.