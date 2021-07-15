News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Ice cream van seized by police as driver had no licence or insurance

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:36 AM July 15, 2021    Updated: 8:25 AM July 15, 2021
This ice cream van was seized after officers found the driver had no licence or insurance.

This ice cream van was seized after officers found the driver had no licence or insurance. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An ice cream van driver was given a frosty reception by police when they found he did not have a licence or the insurance to get behind the wheel.

Officer stopped to help when they spotted the ice cream van had broken down in London Road, King's Lynn, at around 4pm on Tuesday.

But after conducting their enquiries they found the driver was not covered by the insurance policy on the van, and only carried a provisional licence.

Officers said finding an ice cream van without insurance was "not the norm".

The driver was issued a traffic offence report (TOR) and the van was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

Police said it will be released to one of the insured parties when they come forward to police.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?
  2. 2 Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets
  3. 3 'I'm gutted' - Pub owner axed Euro screening over fears of losing licence
  1. 4 'My children see it': Pub boss blasts vile online abuse over vax stance
  2. 5 How did your MP vote on cutting foreign aid?
  3. 6 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
  4. 7 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
  5. 8 Allotment holders feel 'violated' after 27 sheds broken into
  6. 9 A47 lorry driver had no licence and bald tyres on 20-ton trailer
  7. 10 A140 petrol station closed after running out of fuel
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The McDonalds in Norwich is lit up in red and green for the UK launch of their M

Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
RTC on A140 near Hevingham.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live | Updated

Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Pretty brick-built Victorian style gate-keeper's lodge behind iron railings

Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, who has a strict 'no vaccine - no entry' policy. Picture: DE

Coronavirus | Updated

'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon