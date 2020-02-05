Search

Advanced search

Two men charged over knifepoint robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:17 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 05 February 2020

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Archant

Two men have been charged following a knifepoint robbery during which four victims had their phones and wallets stolen.

At around 3.20am on Sunday, January 26, four men were walking on London Road in Dereham when they were approached by two other men.

The group was threatened with a knife and their phones and wallets were stolen.

Two men from Dereham have now been charged with four counts of robbery and possession of a knife.

Vytautas Kubiliunas, 28, of Market Place, and Haroldas Anius, 25, of Norwich Road, have appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court and have been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, March 2.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Road reopened after crash trapped man in car

The air ambulance was called to Spooner Row after a car crash. Picture: Robert Foster

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub’s bar team named the best in the UK

The bar team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, have been named the best in the UK in the Star Pubs and Bars competition. Picture: Star Pubs and Bars competition

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Mamma Mia bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

A Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch is coming to Norwich. Credit: Getty Images/Revolution Norwich

Speed cameras haven’t been switched on yet - six months after they were installed

Average speed cameras have not been switched on six months after they were installed on the A149 Picture: Chris Bishop

New MP on brink of tears during maiden Commons speech

The new Conservative MP for north Norfolk, Duncan Baker, cried as he addressed the commons for the first time on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Parlament TV
Drive 24