Two men charged over knifepoint robbery
PUBLISHED: 16:17 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 05 February 2020
Archant
Two men have been charged following a knifepoint robbery during which four victims had their phones and wallets stolen.
At around 3.20am on Sunday, January 26, four men were walking on London Road in Dereham when they were approached by two other men.
The group was threatened with a knife and their phones and wallets were stolen.
Two men from Dereham have now been charged with four counts of robbery and possession of a knife.
Vytautas Kubiliunas, 28, of Market Place, and Haroldas Anius, 25, of Norwich Road, have appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court and have been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, March 2.
