Two men charged over knifepoint robbery

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET Archant

Two men have been charged following a knifepoint robbery during which four victims had their phones and wallets stolen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 3.20am on Sunday, January 26, four men were walking on London Road in Dereham when they were approached by two other men.

The group was threatened with a knife and their phones and wallets were stolen.

Two men from Dereham have now been charged with four counts of robbery and possession of a knife.

Vytautas Kubiliunas, 28, of Market Place, and Haroldas Anius, 25, of Norwich Road, have appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court and have been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, March 2.