Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Three London men accused of dealing crack after police seize £11,000 worth of drugs in car stop

PUBLISHED: 14:31 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 14 March 2019

Thickthorn interchange roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Thickthorn interchange roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Three men from London have been charged with dealing crack cocaine after police seized £11,000 worth of drugs from a black Citroen in Norwich.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team stopped a Citreon C3 on the A11 Thickthorn Services at around 9pm on Tuesday 12 March and seized a large quantity of crack cocaine with an estimated value of £11,000.

Cannabis and mobile phones were also seized.

Rivaldo Silva, aged 21 and from London, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Carlos Nunes, aged 25, and from London, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of cannabis.

Muktadir Abdul, aged 25 and from London, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and theft of a motor vehicle.

All three were due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today, Thursday 14 March.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A city centre street has been closed after high winds have torn a chunk of cladding off a tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. Picture: Archant

Hundreds of employees facing redundancy following fundraising firm collapse

HOME Fundraising Ltd had an office at St Vedast House on St Vedast Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

The inside track on Farke’s City contract talks

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have turned Norwich City into Championship promotion contenders Picture: Denise Bradley

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists