Three London men accused of dealing crack after police seize £11,000 worth of drugs in car stop

Thickthorn interchange roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Three men from London have been charged with dealing crack cocaine after police seized £11,000 worth of drugs from a black Citroen in Norwich.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team stopped a Citreon C3 on the A11 Thickthorn Services at around 9pm on Tuesday 12 March and seized a large quantity of crack cocaine with an estimated value of £11,000.

Cannabis and mobile phones were also seized.

Rivaldo Silva, aged 21 and from London, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Carlos Nunes, aged 25, and from London, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of cannabis.

Muktadir Abdul, aged 25 and from London, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and theft of a motor vehicle.

All three were due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today, Thursday 14 March.