News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:45 PM January 13, 2022
Mohammed Shahid Ali, from London, is wanted on recall to prison

Mohammed Shahid Ali, from London, is wanted on recall to prison - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man who may pose a risk to the public and young children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk, police have said.

Mohammed Shahid Ali is wanted on a recall to prison having failed to comply with the conditions of his release.

The 38-year-old should not be approached if seen, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ali had been living in the Newham area, but his last confirmed location was Tilbury in Essex.

He has links to Kent, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk and also frequents the City of London.

Ali has receding hair, which is grey and curly and messy on the sides, and he has a thick beard.

He typically wears a woolly hat, navy blue jogging bottoms, black jacket and red and white trainers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
  3. 3 Roofer kept ripping off customers AFTER pleading guilty to fraud
  1. 4 Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
  2. 5 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
  3. 6 'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather
  4. 7 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
  5. 8 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
  6. 9 'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman
  7. 10 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe

Anyone with any information on Ali's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 3579/13JAN.

Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the plot of land, looking north-east.

South Norfolk District Council

Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo:

Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon