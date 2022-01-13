Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
A man who may pose a risk to the public and young children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk, police have said.
Mohammed Shahid Ali is wanted on a recall to prison having failed to comply with the conditions of his release.
The 38-year-old should not be approached if seen, the Metropolitan Police said.
Ali had been living in the Newham area, but his last confirmed location was Tilbury in Essex.
He has links to Kent, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk and also frequents the City of London.
Ali has receding hair, which is grey and curly and messy on the sides, and he has a thick beard.
He typically wears a woolly hat, navy blue jogging bottoms, black jacket and red and white trainers.
Anyone with any information on Ali's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 3579/13JAN.