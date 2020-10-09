Search

Advanced search

Man in 20s charged in connection with offences which saw scammers pose as police

PUBLISHED: 17:13 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 09 October 2020

A man from London has been charged with a courier fraud offence, after victims in Norfolk were asked to hand over money to scammers posing as police. Picture: Brittany Woodman

A man from London has been charged with a courier fraud offence, after victims in Norfolk were asked to hand over money to scammers posing as police. Picture: Brittany Woodman

(C) Archant 2020

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a variety of fraud which sees criminals pose as police officers.

Courier fraud sees criminals prey upon vulnerable victims who are tricked into thinking they are helping police. Picture: Brittany WoodmanCourier fraud sees criminals prey upon vulnerable victims who are tricked into thinking they are helping police. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The charge relates to 31 incidents between January 1 and October 8 of this year, where victims across Norfolk and elsewhere in the UK were encouraged to withdraw large sums of money.

They were then told to hand the money over to a courier, who falsely claims to be a police officer.

Benaissa Sintim of Cazenove Road, London, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 9) where he was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Sintim was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 6.

Courier fraud sees scammers prey upon vulnerable victims, who are often convinced into thinking they are playing an important part in a police operation.

It has risen dramatically in Norfolk this year, with the county’s police force receiving 315 reports from the public since February - including 100 in the past two months.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Deep clean at Sainsbury’s store after staff member gets coronavirus

Sainsbury's in Great Yarmouth said it has introduced additional cleaning measures across its stores. Photo: Google

Staff and students at Norwich school told to self-isolate after coronavirus case

City Academy Norwich where some pupils have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus. Picture: Google

Norfolk boxer caught with shotgun disguised as walking stick

Eli Frankham was sentenced to 5 years 4 months for possession of a disguised firearm. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Do you recognise these suspected fly-tippers?

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

Linnets sign Posh midfielder on loan deal

New King's Lynn Town signing Kyle Barker, during his loan spell at Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow