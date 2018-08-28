Man arrested after fifth stabbing in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

Officers were called to an address in Godric Place at 10.50pm on Wednesday night to reports a man, aged in his 40s, had suffered stab wounds.

Police said the victim had answered the door to a man who then stabbed him shortly before the paramedics were called.

A man, aged in his 20s and from the London area, was arrested in Norwich just after 12pm today (Thursday, November 22) and is in police custody where he will be questioned later.

This is the fifth stabbing incident to happen in two weeks in Norwich.

On November 8, two women were stabbed outside an address in Riverside Road and, on November 14, two men were stabbed near Norwich railway station.

Just last year, in July, Farnaz Ali, 49, was brutally murdered in Godric Place, after being attacked with a hammer.

Residents in the isolated housing estate said they felt unsafe in the area and feared the rise in crime in the city.

“We are searching for another house,” said a 40-year-old resident who did not want to be identified. “I have been living here for two years, but someone died here last year and it’s a bit scary.”

A 73-year-old woman, who has lived in Godric Place for 27 years, said: “It’s awful, you don’t feel safe around here.”

“There more people coming in and out you don’t know who is supposed to be here.”

Superintendent Terry Lordan, District Commander for Norwich, said: “It is understandable that local residents will be concerned about this incident and other recent events in the city which have involved knives.

“We will have additional patrols in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to local officers or contact your local Safer Neighbourhood Team.

“We take any offences involving knife crime extremely seriously and currently have a number of measures in place to try and tackle the issue. This includes an on-going programme within Norfolk’s high schools educating young people about the dangers of carrying knives and our Street Doctors initiative within local communities.

“We also launched Op Moonshot City earlier this week, a specialist unit which will focus on disrupting criminals and protecting our communities by using innovative technology and proactive policing on Norwich’s road networks.

“It is also important to remember that we all have a role to play in keeping our local communities safe, so if you know someone who may be in possession of a knife, or you see someone carrying a knife, please call police on 101 – or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”