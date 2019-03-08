Drug dealer jailed after being found with crack and heroin

A man has been jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin around Norwich.

Jermaine Gordon, 24 and from London, was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Wednesday, September 11 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers had attended an address in Mallard Way in Sprowston just before midnight on Monday, October 2 last year and found Gordon inside with more than £200 in cash and a handwritten note with a list of telephone numbers.

Following further searches officers also seized a large quantity of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin and mobile phones.