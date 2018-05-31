Search

Advanced search

'I thought a bomb was about to go off': Former Norfolk journalist in pub lock-down after London Bridge attack

PUBLISHED: 16:37 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 29 November 2019

Police on Gracechurch Street in London near the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Police on Gracechurch Street in London near the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A sports journalist from Norfolk was among a terrified group locked into a pub in the wake of Friday's London Bridge attack.

Jake Watson, a presenter and producer at Talk Sport, was in a pub on the corner of London Bridge when he saw people running past the building.

"[We] went outside to see what was happening," he said. "Police then screamed at us to get inside."

Mr Watson, a former presenter at Norwich-based Mustard TV, said he and other customers were locked inside the pub for around 10 minutes - before police came back to the building and "told us to get out of the pub and run".

Chaos ensued as people flooded for the front doors, through which Mr Watson and his group escaped.

"Loads of us were running towards the Shard. I tried to get in my office but it was on lock-down as well," he said.

"Police were running behind us telling us to keep going. [I] honestly thought a bomb was about to go off or a gunman was behind."

A number of people were stabbed and one person was shot and killed in the incident near London Bridge, which started just before 2pm on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police is treating the stabbings as a terrorist incident.

In a press conference on Friday afternoon assistant commissioner Neil Basu said a device was strapped to the suspect's body, but police believed it to be a hoax explosive

He said the suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from the City of London Police and died at the scene.

Buildings belonging to News UK and King's College London were among those put into lock-down following the attack.

A tweet from the St George Colegate Twitter account offered prayers for those caught up in the incident, adding: "Lord, please be will all who are in danger, for those who are trying to help them and for families waiting for news."

Thomas Smith, Norfolk county councillor for Gaywood, also took to Twitter to express his support. He said: "God help the police and ordinary folk caught up in the situation at London Bridge."

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

Emergency services called to incident near Carrow Road

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD

AGM: City confirm land purchases around Carrow Road as part of expansion strategy

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell speaks to a shareholder at Norwich City's AGM. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

‘It’s just tragic’: murderer’s mum embraces victim’s sister in court

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Man gets 16 years for ‘ferocious’ Norwich murder

Peter Bruton. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists