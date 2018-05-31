'I thought a bomb was about to go off': Former Norfolk journalist in pub lock-down after London Bridge attack

Police on Gracechurch Street in London near the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A sports journalist from Norfolk was among a terrified group locked into a pub in the wake of Friday's London Bridge attack.

Jake Watson, a presenter and producer at Talk Sport, was in a pub on the corner of London Bridge when he saw people running past the building.

"[We] went outside to see what was happening," he said. "Police then screamed at us to get inside."

Mr Watson, a former presenter at Norwich-based Mustard TV, said he and other customers were locked inside the pub for around 10 minutes - before police came back to the building and "told us to get out of the pub and run".

Chaos ensued as people flooded for the front doors, through which Mr Watson and his group escaped.

"Loads of us were running towards the Shard. I tried to get in my office but it was on lock-down as well," he said.

"Police were running behind us telling us to keep going. [I] honestly thought a bomb was about to go off or a gunman was behind."

A number of people were stabbed and one person was shot and killed in the incident near London Bridge, which started just before 2pm on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police is treating the stabbings as a terrorist incident.

In a press conference on Friday afternoon assistant commissioner Neil Basu said a device was strapped to the suspect's body, but police believed it to be a hoax explosive

He said the suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from the City of London Police and died at the scene.

Buildings belonging to News UK and King's College London were among those put into lock-down following the attack.

A tweet from the St George Colegate Twitter account offered prayers for those caught up in the incident, adding: "Lord, please be will all who are in danger, for those who are trying to help them and for families waiting for news."

Thomas Smith, Norfolk county councillor for Gaywood, also took to Twitter to express his support. He said: "God help the police and ordinary folk caught up in the situation at London Bridge."