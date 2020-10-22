Man accused of coughing at woman at coronavirus protest to face trial
PUBLISHED: 09:14 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 22 October 2020
A man has appeared in court accused of coughing at a woman during a coronavirus protest in Norwich.
Luke George, 25, was part of a crowd taking part in a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions held in Norwich’s Haymarket on Gentleman’s Walk last month.
George, from The Walks, Loddon, has been charged with common assault after allegedly coughing at a woman during the event on September 24 which was also attended by Piers Corbyn.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates on Wednesday, October 21 and will stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on January 19 next year.
A 37-year-old woman from the Norwich area arrested at the event for failing to provide her details to police was given a £10,000 fixed penalty notice for contravening the ban on being involved in holding a gathering of more than 30 people.
