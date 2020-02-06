Search

No further action against man accused of assaulting 70-year-old

PUBLISHED: 15:14 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 06 February 2020

High Street, Loddon. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

High Street, Loddon. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

No further action will be taken against a man accused of attacking a 70-year-old village businessman.

CCTV footage captured a van waiting outside Robin Wetherall's bistro in Loddon High Street, before he was approached and pushed over a sign into the road shortly after 11am on Tuesday, January 28.

The 70-year-old hit his head in the road and remained unconscious for six minutes outside The Terrace.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police confirmed a man in his late 50s voluntarily attended Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning earlier this week.

Officers have now confirmed no further action will be taken against him at this stage in relation to the alleged assault.

A sign was also damaged as a result of the incident, with police investigations ongoing in relation to the possible criminal damage.

Speaking after the incident, Mr Wetherall said: "I feel a bit groggy. I was hospitalised and had a bad lump on my head.

"I really appreciate the people who came to help me when I was laying unconscious."

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary initially said: "Police were called to a business premise on the High Street, Loddon at approximately 11am on January 28 following an incident of assault and criminal damage.

"Two men were involved in an altercation in which the victim was pushed.

"A sign was also damaged as a result of the incident.

"The male aged in his late 50s voluntarily attended Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

