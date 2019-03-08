'Predatory and wicked' paedophile jailed for 20 years

A "predatory" paedophile has been jailed for two decades after six years of sexual abuse in Norwich.

Lloyd Soanes' victim said he had "taken my innocence" as he was sent to prison last Friday at Norwich Crown Court.

Soanes, aged 59, of Dow Close in Norwich, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and placed on licence for another 12 months on July 26.

He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Following a trial at Norwich Crown Court, Soanes was found guilty on June 17 of six counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency on a girl under the age of 14.

He was also convicted of one count of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 and a number of other sexual offences against one victim.

The sexual abuse spanned a total of six years - between August 31, 1997 and January 13, 2003.

Soanes was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse in January of this year after a "complex investigation" by the child abuse investigation unit of Norfolk Police.

Following the sentencing, the victim said: "He has taken everything from me - my childhood and my innocence, and it has affected friendships, family, relationships and my career.

"This was never about seeking revenge but getting justice and although I'll never be able to change what happened, I can now at last try to move on with my life."

Police praised the victim for her courage after the conviction, and said they hoped it brought her some closure.

Detective Constable Andrew Vinsen from the child abuse investigation unit said: "This was an extremely difficult case for everybody involved and had a devastating impact on the lives of the victim and those around her.

"Fortunately she had the courage to tell us what had happened, and I want to thank her for her unwavering support and commitment in helping us to bring this predatory and wicked individual to justice - a man who hasn't shown any remorse for his actions.

"We always thoroughly investigate reports of sexual offences. Specially trained officers undertake these difficult and emotive investigations, and support victims throughout the process.

"The victim in this case will never forget what she's been through but I hope today's result brings some closure for her."