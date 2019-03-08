Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice them into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area.

A school pupil ran away to safety after refusing to get into a van driven by a stranger near a Norfolk school.

A warning email has been sent by Litcham School to all secondary phase parents after the incident, where the pupil was stopped by the driver of a white van while walking home.

The message reads: “We have been made aware of an incident where a pupil was stopped by a male driver of a white van on the way home from school. The driver then encouraged the pupil to get into the van. Fortunately, they said no and ran away.

“The police have been informed and they will investigate.

“Clearly, it is important that all pupils are reminded of the importance of dealing with any such incidents appropriately as follows: Saying no, getting away, telling an adult they trust about what has happened and the adult contacting the police.

“We would be grateful if you could re-iterate the importance of this with your child.”

The incident happened in the area around Litcham, about nine miles west of Dereham, during the afternoon of Thursday, April 4.

Parents whose children attend the secondary phase of Litcham School, based on Church Street, were made aware of the incident following the message from staff at around 5.30pm the same day.