Arson probe after flames from lit aerosol cans cause late night damage

Published: 5:32 PM April 13, 2021

Late night damage was caused at the Britten Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Investigations are under way after three men and a woman sprayed lit aerosol cans as they walked through a popular shopping centre late at night.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information in connection with damage that was caused at The Britten Centre in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called at 11.25pm on Friday, April 9, to reports of an arson at The Britten Centre in Lowestoft.

"It is reported that a group of people, three male and one female were lighting aerosol cans and spraying the flame at objects in the centre.

"A large traffic cone was damaged."

No injuries were reported during the isolated late night incident, with "broken glass and rubbish" having to be cleared by cleaners at The Britten Centre on Saturday morning.

Witnesses or anybody with any information is asked to contact Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting crime reference 18271/21.