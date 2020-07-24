Search

Woman accused of murder ignored Facebook message from victim’s daughter telling of her death, court hears

PUBLISHED: 13:35 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 24 July 2020

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman accused of pushing her friend down a flight of stairs did not reply to a Facebook message from the victim’s daughter when she broke the news her mother had just died, a court heard.

Linda Rainey, 60, died on August 7, last year, two days after she was found at the bottom of the stairs at an address on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, on August 5, 2019.

Rosalind Gray, 56, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, has denied murder.

She has also denied a charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12, last year, along with her co-defendant Adrian Lawrence, 54, of South Market Road, Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard Gray and Ms Rainey fell out after a holiday to Marrakech was cancelled, leaving Gray owing Ms Rainey £200.

The pair argued at the top of the stairs at a flat on South Market Road and it is alleged that Gray pushed Ms Rainey causing her to fall down the stairs causing a severe head injury.

Claire Howell, prosecuting alongside Andrew Jackson, read out a number of messages which had been sent after Ms Rainey’s fall.

It included a Facebook message from Ms Rainey’s daughter Rachel Corps, which she sent to Gray to let her know that Ms Rainey had died about an hour before. Ms Rainey had been on life support at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

She told Gray that she had wanted to let her know as she knew she was friends with her mum.

She said to Gray that her mum sadly passed away and said she was not sure if she had heard about her mum having had a fall and said they were unable to operate because of the extent of her injuries.

Ms Howell said despite the message being sent there was no reply. She said: “No response was ever sent.”

The court heard she also never replied to a message from the partner of Ms Corps.

Ms Howell also told the jury about calls witness Emma Walker attempted to make to police following the death of Ms Rainey but she had hung up before the call was answered.

However she said it was not until five days after the incident that police finally became involved in the investigation.

The trial continues.

