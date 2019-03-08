Search

Trial date set for woman accused of Great Yarmouth murder

PUBLISHED: 12:43 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 15 August 2019

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman accused of the murder of a 60-year-old grandmother has been remanded into custody awaiting a trial next year.

Linda Rainey died on Wednesday, August 7, two days after she fell down a flight of stairs at an address on South Market Road, in Great Yarmouth.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) was called to South Market Road around 11.40pm on Monday, August 5.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries but died in hospital just two days later.

A Home Office post mortem examination which took place on Monday, August 12, established she died from a serious head injury.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, has been charged with murder and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

She appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday morning and spoke only to confirm her age and nationality.

No application for bail was made and Gray did not enter a plea.

She will return to court on September 12 for a plea hearing, with a trial scheduled for February 3 next year.

Adrian Lawrence, 53 and of South Market Road, has been charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

The pair are accused of "conspiring to agree a false account to cover up the true circumstances of the death of Linda Rainey", according to the indictment.

Lawrence appeared at Norwich Crown Court after Gray.

He spoke to confirm his date of birth and nationality. No bail application was made on his behalf and he was remanded into custody.

He will next appear on September 12 for a plea hearing and a trial has been scheduled for February 5 next, likely to last seven or eight days.

Ms Rainey's family paid tribute to her on Tuesday.

In a statement they said: "Linda (Lin) was the much-loved mother of five children and grandmother to four grandchildren whom she adored.

"She was also a popular member of the community. Her death has come as a huge shock for us.

"As we struggle to come to terms with our loss we would request privacy at this difficult time."

