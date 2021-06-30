No action against second man arrested in Linda Hood murder probe

Published: 2:36 PM June 30, 2021

The second man arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in her own home will have no further action taken against him by police.

Linda Hood, 68, described by neighbours as a "larger than life woman who always had a smile on her face", was found dead inside her property at 9am on Friday, June 11, after police attended a fire at her home in Cherwell Way alongside firefighters.

Following the results of a post mortem, detectives from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team opened a murder investigation after establishing the cause of death was compression to the neck.

Paul Kelly-Bridle, 58, from Gorleston, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life and appeared via video link at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 30, where he spoke only to confirm his name.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court by deputy district judge Elizabeth Harte with the defendant due to appear there on Thursday morning (July 1) at 10am.

A second man, aged in his 50s, had been arrested on June 21 but was later released under investigation.

Police have now confirmed there will be no further action taken against that man.

Earlier this week police released CCTV footage showing Linda getting off a bus along Brasenose Avenue at 1.18pm on Thursday, June 10, the day before her body was found.

In the week following her death Mrs Hood's brother, Tony Green, had spoken out in a bid to help police and has called on the public to help police solve the mystery of who killed his "beloved sister".

Beverley Hunter, from nearby Brasenose Avenue, knew Linda for about five years.

She said: "She was a lovely lady. “She wouldn’t hurt a fly and would help anyone out – she would give her last pound if she could.

“She didn’t hurt anyone. She was a good neighbour and friend and she will be sorely missed.

“Everyone on the estate is devastated about how she died – it’s a tragic death.

The 57-year-old said Linda delivered newspapers in the area from 6am and each morning, "in all weathers".



