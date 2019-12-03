Financial advisor to face fraud charges over missing thousands

A financial advisor will appear in court charged with fraud after thousands of pounds went missing from the company he worked for.

The man, who we are not yet naming for legal reasons, will appear in court in February next year charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position.

The 31-year old worked for a company called Sophex Ltd, which trades as Lifetime Financial Solutions.

It has offices in Nacton, Suffolk and Blofield Heath, Norfolk.

The man is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on February 11.

An alleged fraud was first reported to Suffolk police in November 2018.

A Suffolk police spokesman said previously: "An individual was interviewed as a voluntary attendee."

The firm was established in 2005 and its website states the majority of its clients are in East Anglia and the South East.