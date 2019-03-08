Search

Man denies manslaughter of teenager

PUBLISHED: 10:56 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 07 August 2019

A man has appeared in court following the death of Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has appeared in court following the death of Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has denied the manslaughter of a 17-year-old who died after being assaulted in King's Lynn.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Reece Hornibrook on July 9, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Isobel Ascherson appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing held in a packed courtroom filled with friends and family from both parties.

A trial date has been fixed for March 2 next year.

Judge Anthony Bate granted Russell, who was smartly dressed in a white shirt, conditional bail until his trial next year.

Police were called to Saddlebow Road in the early hours of July 7 after reports that Mr Hornibrook had suffered serious head injuries in an assault.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with life-threatening head injuries, but died on July 9.

