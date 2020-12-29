Man charged with spate of Christmas arsons in Norwich

Published: 12:16 PM December 29, 2020

A man has appeared in court following a series of arsons in Norwich over the festive period.

Lewis Smith, 28, has been charged with one count of arson with recklessness towards endangering life after a wheelie bin at the Union building in Norwich was set alight on Boxing Day.

Smith, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with three counts of arson, one on December 26 this year, when a wheelie bin belonging to Norwich City Council was set alight.

The two other arsons are said to have happened on December 28, and involve a wheelie bin belonging to Hardwick House as well as an arson at Malthouse Furniture Store in Norwich.

Smith is also charged with one offence of criminal damage on Christmas Day in relation to a window belonging to the Benjamin Foundation charity in Norwich.

Smith appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (December 29) when the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on January 26.

The defendant was remanded in custody.