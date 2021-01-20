Worker found indecent images of children after accessing man's computer

Published: 5:00 PM January 20, 2021

A man living in supported accommodation was found to have downloaded indecent images of children after he allowed a worker to access his computer, a court heard.

Norwich Crown Court heard that the worker with his permission was helping Lewis Ryan, 22, with documents on his laptop when she was shocked to find an email involving indecent images.

Sheilagh Davies, prosecuting, said police were contacted and there were found to be eight images in the most serious category as well as prohibited images of children.

She said Ryan at first tried to claim he had not downloaded the images, but later admitted the offences.

Ryan, of London Road, King's Lynn, admitted downloading indecent images between July and September 2019 and was given a nine-month jail term, suspended for two years

He was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

Ryan was also put on the sex offenders register for 10 years and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Stephen Holt said he accepted Ryan had nothing like this in his past and a report showed he had a good chance of rehabilitation.

He said he hoped Ryan would get help to stop him acting like this again and said: "That is certainly in society's benefit."

However he warned if he got into any more trouble the suspended sentence would be activated.

Hugh Vass, for Ryan, said the defendant was still only 22 and said he was having a number of problems at the time.

"The number of images are very small indeed."