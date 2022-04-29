Norfolk carer stole over £18,000 from vulnerable 74-year-old
Nigel Chapman
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A carer who stole more than £18,000 from an elderly client has been warned he could be jailed.
The victim was a 74-year-old man registered deaf and blind, and with limited mobility, King's Lynn magistrates heard.
Lewis Roles, 32, burgled the vulnerable man’s home in Wisbech Road while he was present, taking his Post Office bank card and £100 cash.
Roles, of Ouse Avenue, South Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and theft on September 29 last year and two counts of theft between June 11 and September 30.
Prosecutor Jessica Vivian-Pratt said Roles had been a carer for the victim but was off sick at the time of the offences,.
He withdrew £18,388 from the victim's accounts.
Miss Vivian-Pratt said the victim was targeted due to his vulnerability.
Most Read
- 1 'Sadistic' child rapist could have 22 year prison sentence reduced
- 2 Sex offender took pictures of girls at sports events
- 3 Air ambulance called to crash on A47
- 4 'A beautiful spirit' - Tribute to much-loved mum of four-year-old
- 5 Hairdresser transforms former cafe into thriving salon
- 6 Pub and garage demolished to make way for new homes and shop
- 7 Norfolk army base could be redeveloped into 400 new homes
- 8 Driver abandons car on NDR roundabout after crash
- 9 Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m
- 10 Biker who died in crash near Fakenham named
She added: “The starting point on the sentencing guidelines is three years’ custody.”
Solicitor Andrew Cogan, for Roles, said he had previously been a man of good character.
Roles was bailed to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed.