Norfolk carer stole over £18,000 from vulnerable 74-year-old

The case was heard at King's Lynn magistrates court - Credit: Chris Bishop

A carer who stole more than £18,000 from an elderly client has been warned he could be jailed.

The victim was a 74-year-old man registered deaf and blind, and with limited mobility, King's Lynn magistrates heard.

Lewis Roles, 32, burgled the vulnerable man’s home in Wisbech Road while he was present, taking his Post Office bank card and £100 cash.

Roles, of Ouse Avenue, South Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and theft on September 29 last year and two counts of theft between June 11 and September 30.

Prosecutor Jessica Vivian-Pratt said Roles had been a carer for the victim but was off sick at the time of the offences,.

He withdrew £18,388 from the victim's accounts.

Miss Vivian-Pratt said the victim was targeted due to his vulnerability.

She added: “The starting point on the sentencing guidelines is three years’ custody.”

Solicitor Andrew Cogan, for Roles, said he had previously been a man of good character.

Roles was bailed to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed.



