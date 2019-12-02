Burglar on the roof has sentence extended

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:40 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 02 December 2019

Lewis Emmerson will have to attend more rehabilition events after breaching a probation order PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who burgled a home before climbing onto the roof, claiming he had been shot, has had sentence increased for breaching a community order.

Lewis Emmerson, of Market Place, Swaffham, alarmed neighbours of the home he broke into in Denny's Walk, Narborough, with his bizarre behaviour after he was seen on the roof claiming he was shot, although this was not actually the case.

In August, Emmerson, then aged 28, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft at Norwich Crown Court and was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

As part of the order, Emmerson was required to attend 25 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days - which are a combination of appointments and activities aimed at helping offenders avoid re-offending.

At Norwich Crown Court on Monday, Judge Anthony Bate heard that Emmerson missed one of the appointments, on October 17.

Emmerson was required to provide documentary evidence for why he missed the appointment, but failed to do so, and so breached the community order.

Mr Bate said Emmerson would have to attend an extra five RAR days for the breach.

