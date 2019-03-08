"Deranged" burglar told police he had been shot in stomach after being caught on roof

A "deranged" burglar suffering from a "drug-induced" episode climbed onto the roof of a home he had broken into and told police he had been shot in the stomach, a court heard.

Lewis Emmerson, 28, alarmed neighbours with his bizarre behaviour after he was seen on the roof claiming he was shot, although this was not actually the case , Norwich Crown Court was told.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Emmerson had broken into the property in Denny's Walk, Narborough, near Swaffham, after he blamed the owner, who was known to him, for getting his car getting seized, so while they were away he burgled their home.

"It would appear that this was what triggered the defendant," he said.

Mr Youell said that Emmerson stole some jewellery and £115 in cash and also broke into the victim's car.

He said the drugs Emmerson had taken appeared to have a "negative" effect on the mental health and said: "He had something of an episode."

Mr Youell said Emmerson had gone onto the roof of the property and was saying he had been shot in the stomach, although this was not the case: "He was clearly deranged at that point."

He said that neighbours had raised the alarm and said: "He was arrested after police brought him down from the roof."

When Emmerson was later interviewed he could not remember very much about the burglary.

Mr Youell said that all the items were recovered and said that the burglary was not premeditated but the actions of someone under the influence of drugs.

Emmerson, of Market Place, Swaffham, admitted burglary and theft on June 24, this year.

Barnaby Shaw, for Emmerson, said that he felt ashamed and angry at his behaviour.

"He has had his own struggles," he said.

He said that as well as drugs, Emmerson had also taken prescribed medication, which also had an effect on him.

He said that Emmerson had now self-referred himself for help.

Sentencing him to a 12 month community order, Judge Andrew Shaw accepted there was limited damage and the items had been recovered but said: "It was a mean offence because people are entitled to feel safe in their own home. It was a very stupid offence."

He accepted Emmerson was now remorseful.