Police on hunt for wanted Great Yarmouth man Lewis Copping

PUBLISHED: 12:04 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:04 29 November 2018

Lewis Copping, who is wanted by police for breaching the terms of his release licence.

Police are appealing for help to trace a man from Great Yarmouth who is wanted for breaching a release licence.

Lewis Copping, 24, is wanted by Norfolk Police.

He has links in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Anyone who may have seen Copping, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

