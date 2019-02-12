Stab victim required 24 stitches after being attacked with kitchen knife in Norwich

A 22-year-old left a man needing 24 stitches after stabbing him three times with a kitchen knife during a violent scuffle in Norwich, a court heard.

Levi Harcourt’s victim initially thought he had been punched during the scuffle on Beverley Road in October last year.

But as blood started pouring through his clothing as he got into a car to leave the scene, he realised he had been stabbed.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court,said the victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he was treated for three stab wounds including one under his armpit.

He needed 19 stitches to the wounds and a further five internal stitches.

Mr Ivory said the wounds needed no further treatment, adding: “It was a nasty injury and could have been a lot more significant than it turned out to be.”

Harcourt, of Thatched Pavilion Court, Norwich, admitted unlawful wounding on October 5 last year.

Harcourt had been due to stand trial but entered his guilty plea before any trial got underway.

Jailing him for 16 months, Recorder Guy Ayers told Harcourt: ”This was a serious incident of violence involving the use of a knife. The victim in this case sustained three separate wounds.”

He said although Harcourt had a significant number of previous convictions he did not have a history of violence. He warned him: “You were in severe danger of a more serious charge given the use of a knife.”

He added: “You are now someone with a significant conviction for a matter of violence and it will be very much held against you if you carry a knife or use one again.”

Jude Durr, for Harcourt, said that although he had convictions for other matters this was his first conviction for violence of this nature.

He said he deserved credit for his guilty plea.