Hung jury in trial of 91-year-old accused of causing death by careless driving

Dominic Gilbert

Published: 10:19 AM August 12, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The jury deliberating a charge of death by careless driving against a 91-year-old have been discharged after reaching an impasse.

Retired teacher Leonard Birtles was accused of causing the death of his travelling companion on the A47 after it was believed he had fainted behind the wheel.

Mr Birtles had been driving back home after a holiday in Great Yarmouth when the accident happened on July 12, 2015, near the Hardwick roundabout at King's Lynn.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Birtles' Mercedes car collided with a Ford Fiesta before hitting a Mitsubishi Shogun and ending up in a ditch. Mr Birtles' 85-year-old long-term travelling companion Joan Jackson, who was a front-seat passenger in the car, died from the injuries she received while Birtles was not badly injured in the collision, receiving a cut to his nose.

Mr Birtles of Chichester Road, Cleethorpes, had denied causing the death by careless driving of Ms Jackson. The jury deliberated for more than six hours but were unable to reach a majority verdict.

