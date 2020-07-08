Search

Advanced search

Judge adjourns £1m Lenwade cannabis farm case

PUBLISHED: 11:58 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 08 July 2020

Cannabis plants are bagged up as police clear a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cannabis plants are bagged up as police clear a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The sentencing of six men charged with being involved in a £1m cannabis factory on a Norfolk industrial estate has been adjourned due to the pandemic.

Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants after raiding the factory, which was inside a two-storey building in Lenwade in July last year.

Mevlan Cena, 22, of no fixed address, Potja Shpresim, 31, of no fixed address, Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address, Ali Yilmaz from London, Zafer Kinik, from London, and Tran Dat, 24, of no fixed address, were all due to be sentenced for production of cannabis on July 16 last year.

However because of social distancing measures brought in at Norwich Crown Court the hearing was adjourned until July 20, with the defendants dealt with in separate groups of three over the video link.

Judge Andrew Shaw said: “I am sorry we cannot make more progress today.”

The court has set aside half a day to deal with the case.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘A horrible, smelly eyesore’ - Council urged to approve housing on former timber site

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

A11 and A47 delays expected due to abnormal load

An abnormal load will travel through Norfolk along the A11 and A47 on Thursday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bend, and snap! - Woman becomes Reese Witherspoon look-alike during lockdown

Rebecca Rickman-Jenkins, 40, of Poringland, has been having fun recreating look-a-like images of Reese Witherspoon. Picture: JULES RICKMAN-JENKINS

‘I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis aged 22’

Holly Ridgeon, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with MS at the age of 22. Picture: Holly Ridgeon

Small but perfectly formed: see inside this pretty little cottage for sale in north Norfolk

What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Driver arrested after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

‘Pedestrianisation through the COVID door’ - benches installed on town centre roads

Benches have been added to North Walsham's market place. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

City to ‘demand’ £50m for Ben Godfrey

Ben Godfrey will not leave Norwich City on the cheap Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Things may never be the same again’: Garage owners bemoan MOT holiday

A & D Garage Services, Drayton Road. Pic: A & D Garage Services