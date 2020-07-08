Judge adjourns £1m Lenwade cannabis farm case
PUBLISHED: 11:58 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 08 July 2020
The sentencing of six men charged with being involved in a £1m cannabis factory on a Norfolk industrial estate has been adjourned due to the pandemic.
Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants after raiding the factory, which was inside a two-storey building in Lenwade in July last year.
Mevlan Cena, 22, of no fixed address, Potja Shpresim, 31, of no fixed address, Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address, Ali Yilmaz from London, Zafer Kinik, from London, and Tran Dat, 24, of no fixed address, were all due to be sentenced for production of cannabis on July 16 last year.
However because of social distancing measures brought in at Norwich Crown Court the hearing was adjourned until July 20, with the defendants dealt with in separate groups of three over the video link.
Judge Andrew Shaw said: “I am sorry we cannot make more progress today.”
The court has set aside half a day to deal with the case.
