Man admits involvement at £1m cannabis factory

PUBLISHED: 14:43 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 15 August 2019

A man has admitted his role in a £1m cannabis factory uncovered in Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A 53-year-old man has admitted his role in a £1m cannabis factory uncovered at a Lenwade industrial estate last month.

Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants as they disassembled an "extremely professional" set-up inside a two-storey building in Lenwade, between Norwich and Fakenham.

Following the police operation, which started on July 17, nine people were arrested and charged with producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.

Eight people aged between 18 and 53, and a 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, all denied the charge at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday morning.

They are;

- Vedot Koc, 42, from London;

- Leonardo Motera, 18, from London;

- Mevlan Cena, 22, of no fixed address;

- Potja Shpresim, 31, of no fixed address;

- Viktor Mihayov, 23, from London;

- Zafe Kinik, 53, from London;

- Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address.

They will return to court on November 13 for a case review ahead of a trial on January 13 next year.

Ali Yilmaz, 53, and from London, admitted production of cannabis.

All nine were remanded into custody.

