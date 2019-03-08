Man admits involvement at £1m cannabis factory
PUBLISHED: 14:43 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 15 August 2019
Archant
A 53-year-old man has admitted his role in a £1m cannabis factory uncovered at a Lenwade industrial estate last month.
Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants as they disassembled an "extremely professional" set-up inside a two-storey building in Lenwade, between Norwich and Fakenham.
Following the police operation, which started on July 17, nine people were arrested and charged with producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.
Eight people aged between 18 and 53, and a 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, all denied the charge at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday morning.
They are;
- Vedot Koc, 42, from London;
- Leonardo Motera, 18, from London;
- Mevlan Cena, 22, of no fixed address;
- Potja Shpresim, 31, of no fixed address;
- Viktor Mihayov, 23, from London;
- Zafe Kinik, 53, from London;
- Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address.
They will return to court on November 13 for a case review ahead of a trial on January 13 next year.
Ali Yilmaz, 53, and from London, admitted production of cannabis.
All nine were remanded into custody.
