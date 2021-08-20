Man admits having a BB gun when police came to arrest him
- Credit: Hustvedt/Wikimedia
A man admitted having an imitation gun when police came into his address to arrest him.
Leigh Walkington, 43, of West End, Northwold, near Thetford, admitted making use of an imitation firearm on July 9, 20121 with intent to resist or prevent lawful arrest.
His barrister Jude Durr told Norwich Crown Court the plea was entered on a specific basis.
He said Walkington had a fragile mental health and would benefit with the help of a psychiatric report.
He added: "He just wants to go away and do time and when released wants to go build himself a life."
Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned sentence until November 5.
She also asked for pre-sentence reports and a statement from police officers to see what effect Walkington's actions had on them when they attended the scene.
She told Walkington: "Its a serious case."
Judge Bacon said as much information as possible was needed.