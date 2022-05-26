Crime victims to get voice in prosecution and parole decisions

Legal reforms would give crime victims a greater say in prosecution and parole decisions - Credit: Getty Images

Prosecutors will have to meet victims in certain cases before a trial to hear their views as part of a series of legal reforms.

Measures aimed at putting victims "firmly at the heart of the justice system" will also see them given the right to attend Parole Board hearings and ask questions during the process considering whether prisoners are suitable for release.

Judges presiding over the reviews will also be required to consider the victims' views and concerns before making a decision.

Announcing draft legislation, the Ministry of Justice, there will also be "greater accountability" on the Crown Prosecution Service and police, with victims given "clearer routes of redress".

The average length of sexual offence cases at Norwich Crown Court was 282 days last year

It comes as victims of crimes in Norfolk are facing lengthy delays for justice amid a chronic backlog of cases.

Latest data shows the average number of days between a sexual offence case opening and concluding at Norwich Crown Court was 282 between July-September 2021.

The overall average time it now takes for all types of cases to go from a report to the police to completion in court is 697 days, just below the record of 708 days set last summer.