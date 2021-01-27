Sex offender used secret Twitter account to post indecent material

Published: 1:21 PM January 27, 2021

A convicted sex offender posted indecent material on a secret Twitter account he set up, a court heard.

Lee Patterson, 23, was subject to a sexual harm prevention order which meant his internet use was monitored.

It was discovered by a sharp-eyed probation officer that he set up a secret Twitter account.

The officer then realised he was using an email account they were unaware about, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said police were informed and it was found Patterson had posted two messages on his Twitter account containing indecent material, one of which was a live-stream video.

Mr Gair said it was also found that Patterson had access to a phone which he had not told anyone about.

Patterson claimed he had thrown the phone down a drain when he realised he had been found out and Mr Gair said that meant police were unable to find out what he had been accessing on his phone.

Mr Gair said when interviewed Patterson claimed he had not complied because he loved social media.

The court heard he had now been recalled to prison as he had been jailed 16 months in March 2020 for a previous breach.

Patterson, of no fixed address, admitted two offences of sending grossly offensive indecent matter by electronic communication and breaching his sexual harm prevention order and notification order in December 2020.

The court heard he was already on the sex offenders' register for life.

Jailing him for two years, Judge Maureen Bacon told him: "You are a persistent offender. You are unable to restrain yourself even though court orders have been put in place."

She said he had shown a deviousness and had continued to offend.

She said: "When you knew the heat was on and police were coming you threw the phone away,"

David Stewart, for Patterson, said he was a vulnerable young man who was isolated and unable to cope on his own.