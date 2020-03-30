Search

Advanced search

Champagne thief jailed after threatening security guard with cough

PUBLISHED: 17:27 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 30 March 2020

Lee Joseph, 39, of no fixed address. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Lee Joseph, 39, of no fixed address. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Archant

A thief who attempted to avoid being detained by a security guard by threatening to cough on them has been jailed.

Suffolk Police were called to reports of a theft at a store in the Britten Centre, on London Road North, Lowestoft, at about 2.45pm on Sunday, March 29.

Lee Joseph, of no fixed address, threatened to breath and cough on the security guard when approached.

You may also want to watch:

The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of common assault and suspicion of theft, before being taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later charged with theft of two bottles of champagne and theft of £40 of meat, as well as common assault.

Joseph was remanded in custody before appearing at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 30, where he was handed a prison sentence of 18 weeks for multiple previous thefts between December 2019 and March, as well as for the charge of common assault.

Magistrates ordered Joseph to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

Joanne Turner, 35, of William Kett Close, Norwich, was jailed for 12 weeks earlier this month after coughing in a police officer’s face, while Jonathan Steele, of Redlingfield Road in Eye, has been chared with causing harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour after allegedly coughing on fellow shoppers while wearing a face mask.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Champagne thief jailed after threatening security guard with cough

Lee Joseph, 39, of no fixed address. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Man gives away own car to NHS worker to keep them safe

Harrison Bailey is giving this Nissan Primera to an NHS or care worker who needs it more than him. Picture:Harrison Bailey

Two new drive-throughs and a shop could come to this busy roundabout

A busy roundabout service station could be transformed after plans were submitted for two new drive-through restaurants, a shop and upgrades to existing services. Photo: Google Maps / Frenbury Developments.
Drive 24