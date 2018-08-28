Lead stolen from church roof in Great Yarmouth Borough

Lead has been stolen from the roof of St George's Church in Rollesby. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Lead has been stolen from the roof of a church in the Great Yarmouth Borough.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said suspects removed 50sq ft of lead from St George’s Church porch roof in Rollesby.

The theft happened between 5pm on Wednesday November 7 and 2pm on Friday November 9 at the church in Heath Road.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates stated or has information which could help the investigation should contact PC Gary May at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.