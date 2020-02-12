Lead stolen from town centre church
PUBLISHED: 11:54 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 12 February 2020
Archant
The lead from a town centre church has been stolen.
Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market has been stolen. Picture: Fr James Mather
Thieves have struck at St Edmund's Church, in Downham Market.
The 15th century church, located on King's Walk, near Bexwell Road, had parts of its roof from the south aisle removed.
Breaking the news on Twitter, church rector Father James Mather said the south aisle roof was "denuded."
Fr Mather said he was contacting police regarding the theft. In May 2019 lead was stolen at St Mary's Church in nearby Beachamwell.