Lead stolen from town centre church

PUBLISHED: 11:54 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 12 February 2020

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market has been stolen. Picture: Fr James Mather

The lead from a town centre church has been stolen.

Thieves have struck at St Edmund's Church, in Downham Market.

The 15th century church, located on King's Walk, near Bexwell Road, had parts of its roof from the south aisle removed.

Breaking the news on Twitter, church rector Father James Mather said the south aisle roof was "denuded."

Fr Mather said he was contacting police regarding the theft.  In May 2019 lead was stolen at St Mary's Church in nearby Beachamwell.

