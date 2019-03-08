Search

Advanced search

Detective confident of more arrests in Norfolk stabbing murder probe

PUBLISHED: 09:41 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 02 November 2019

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

More than a dozen people have already been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Thetford but the detective leading the probe said there are likely to be more arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Detectives investigating the murder of David Lawal, who was fatally stabbed on Brandon Road in the town have made several arrests since the 25-year-old died on October 3.

Now, almost a month on from the fatal stabbing a total of 13 people have already been arrested as part of the investigation.

And Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray, who leads the murder investigation, has hinted that further arrests are likely in the coming days and weeks as the probe continues.

DCI Gray said it was "clear" police had a much better picture of what took place when Mr Lawal was murdered but was "confident there's likely to be further arrests in the near future".

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

He revealed a team of between 20 and 30 detectives from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team (MIT) were working long hours on what was a "quite complex" investigation, "not least because we've got the county lines connection.

DCI Gray said it was "clear" the murder had a county lines drugs connection to it which only added to the complexity of the task for officers involved in the case who were working with colleagues elsewhere, including in London, to crack the case.

DCI Gray said: "It's very, very difficult but a man is dead, a man has been murdered and it is only right we do everything we can to establish what's happened and all those involved.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDavid Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

"What is really important from our perspective is that we get it right but we get it right by making sure we identify everyone that's involved and we deal with those for the appropriate offences."

DCI Gray was confident there could be others who "may well have information" about the identity of those involved and appealed for them to get in touch with police or pass information on anonymously via Crimestoppers.

- A 16-year-old arrested in London on Wednesday (October 30) on suspicion of murder following Mr Lawal's death has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Information to police on 101, quoting reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Two in hospital after A140 crash while five vehicles in A47 shunt

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

Weather warning for high winds across region

Saturday will see rough seas and flying spray in some coastal areas Picture: Chris Bishop

A11 or ALL? Mistake in road markings revealed after two months of roadworks

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant

Sorry to disappoint but I am not going to stop talking about my ‘ladybits’

Sinead Tinker, right, played by Katie McGlynn who has been involved in a recent Coronation Street storyline abour cervical cancer. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘The next one will be a real statement’ - City chief’s concert pledge after Westlife announcement

Ben Kensell, Chief Operating Officer, has announced Westlife will perform at Carrow Road in 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Weather warning for high winds across region

Saturday will see rough seas and flying spray in some coastal areas Picture: Chris Bishop

Detective confident of more arrests in Norfolk stabbing murder probe

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person trapped in car after crash

Police and fire service were called to a crash on Boundary Road in Southtown, Great Yarmouth on November 1. Picture: Google Maps.

Two in hospital after A140 crash while five vehicles in A47 shunt

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

‘I don’t care about names, reputations or who cost the most’ - City chief Farke lays it on the line

Alex Tettey is demanding Norwich City become more streetwise Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists