Detective confident of more arrests in Norfolk stabbing murder probe

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

More than a dozen people have already been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Thetford but the detective leading the probe said there are likely to be more arrests.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police. Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Detectives investigating the murder of David Lawal, who was fatally stabbed on Brandon Road in the town have made several arrests since the 25-year-old died on October 3.

Now, almost a month on from the fatal stabbing a total of 13 people have already been arrested as part of the investigation.

And Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray, who leads the murder investigation, has hinted that further arrests are likely in the coming days and weeks as the probe continues.

DCI Gray said it was "clear" police had a much better picture of what took place when Mr Lawal was murdered but was "confident there's likely to be further arrests in the near future".

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

He revealed a team of between 20 and 30 detectives from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team (MIT) were working long hours on what was a "quite complex" investigation, "not least because we've got the county lines connection.

DCI Gray said it was "clear" the murder had a county lines drugs connection to it which only added to the complexity of the task for officers involved in the case who were working with colleagues elsewhere, including in London, to crack the case.

DCI Gray said: "It's very, very difficult but a man is dead, a man has been murdered and it is only right we do everything we can to establish what's happened and all those involved.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

"What is really important from our perspective is that we get it right but we get it right by making sure we identify everyone that's involved and we deal with those for the appropriate offences."

DCI Gray was confident there could be others who "may well have information" about the identity of those involved and appealed for them to get in touch with police or pass information on anonymously via Crimestoppers.

- A 16-year-old arrested in London on Wednesday (October 30) on suspicion of murder following Mr Lawal's death has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Information to police on 101, quoting reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.