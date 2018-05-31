Search

Lawnmowers stolen from church grounds

PUBLISHED: 14:03 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 04 May 2020

All Saints Church at Mettingham. Picture: Nick Butcher

All Saints Church at Mettingham. Picture: Nick Butcher

© Archant 2012

Witnesses are being sought after two lawnmowers were stolen from church grounds.

Police are seeking information after the lawnmowers were stolen from the church grounds in Mettingham, near Bungay, over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: “At some point between Thursday, April 30 and Saturday, May 2 at 2pm, offenders forced entry to a padlocked shed in the grounds of All Saints Church on Rectory Road and stole two lawnmowers.”

Policd said that one lawnmower is described as a new Mountfield model and the second mower is an older, unknown model.

Anyone with any information about this theft or if you saw anything suspicious at the time please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/24371/20.

Alternatively visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email Graham.Baker@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

