Lawnmower worth £3,000 stolen from home near Bungay

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:47 AM June 16, 2022
A £3,000 lawnmower which was stolen from a home in Broome.

A £3,000 lawnmower which was stolen from a home in Broome. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A lawnmower worth £3,000 has been stolen from an outbuilding at a home near Bungay.

The burglary happened between 1pm on Friday, June 10, and 1pm on Saturday, June 11, when suspects forced their way into a number of outbuildings at the home in Broome on the A143.

A yellow Spear and Jackson lawnmower worth about £3,000 was then stolen from within.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Willetts said: “I am keen to speak with anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated or any drivers who were in this area and could have relevant dashcam footage.

“We also encourage residents to remain vigilant, should they get offered a similar looking item at a reduced price.

"Usually, if it is too good to be true, it is.”

Anyone with information should email investigate@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/44523/22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

