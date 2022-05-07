A law firm specialising in abuse claims is looking for those with information about a former teacher jailed over sexual assaults of boys to help with "ongoing cases".

John Foxley, who used to be a geography teacher and school master at the former Bracondale School in Norwich was jailed after he admitted assaulting the boys.

The Bracondale School Norwich, where John Foxley used to work, pictured in 1995 after its closure closure - Credit: Simon Finlay/Archant Library

National law firm Bolt Burdon and Kemp LLP has appealed for information in relation to abuse by Foxley said to have occured in the 1980s to 1990.

In April last year Foxley, then 70 and from Cheshire, was jailed after admitting seven counts of indecent assault on a boy under 16.

He had also admitted four counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14 and six counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14.

Notices which have appeared in newspapers, including the EDP, state they were a specialist firm of solicitors currently acting in relation to abuse by Foxley.

Advert from law firm Bolt Burden and Kemp LLP looking for information about abuse by Foxley - Credit: David Freezer, Archant Norfolk

The notice urges anyone who remembered Foxley and who has information to get in touch as they "may be able to assist with ongoing cases".

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "We would encourage any victim of abuse to come forward and it is just not specific to any one case.

"The case against Foxley is complete, but we would of course review any new information/victims evidence."

As previously reported, Recorder John Hardy QC, who handed Foxley an extended 16-year sentence, made up of 14 years custody and two years on licence, said Foxley's "sordid past has caught up with you as it has stayed with the victims".

Two of Foxley's victims have since waived their right to anonymity to speak out about the abuse they suffered and also urged others to speak out about what happened to them.

Speaking in April last year Matt Pike, then 51, from Stalham, said: ""At the end of the day I've got justice and I want other people to maybe think they can come forward as well."

Chris Sargisson (left) and Matt Pike, two of the sexual abuse victims of John Foxley at the former Bracondale School. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Another of Foxley's victims, Chris Sargisson, then 53, said: "If there's abuse in your life you need to come forward."

Anyone with information about Foxley is urged to email siobhancrawford@boltonburdonkemp.co.uk or call 02072884886.