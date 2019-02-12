Twins’ drunken rampage at Adnams seaside hotel causes £2,000 damage

Swan Hotel in Southwold. GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A set of twins launched an alcohol-fuelled rampage, attacking seven people and causing almost £2,000 worth in damage at a popular seaside hotel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laurence Stephen Betts, of Lammas Close, Bardwell and Saffron Betts, from Mount Pleasant, Reydon, carried out the attacks at the Swan Hotel, in Southwold, around 8pm on December 26.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, said: “The first victim was approached by the twins and asked where they can go and drink. Laurence then puts his hands on her face and tries to kiss her.

“He then goes to another waitress and asks to see the private dining area. He was really drunk and tried to take her hand but she pulled it away. He then made comments about taking her home.

“He asked a waiter if he can take drugs but he was then asked to leave and was ushered outside, where his sister was already sat on the kerb.”

After not being allowed back inside, Mr Betts punches and kicks a waiter then “karate kicks” a passerby in the street.

He then caused £1,903.87 worth of damage to a barrier belonging to Adnams Brewery.

Ms Cossey said: “The manager approached him and shouted for him to stop but he was punched and started bleeding profusely.

“Saffron was hitting out at people using her handbag. She bit one man on his bicep.

“A police officer arrived to find the twins were being restrained on the ground, but Laurence kicked him from the floor.”

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on March 6, Mr Betts pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, causing criminal damage and five counts of assault, while his sister admitted assaulting the same emergency worker and two assaults.

Sally Dale, mitigating, said: “This is a very sad escapade. They are very close but when they go drinking together they are unable to control their drinking and that tends to result in pretty horrendous incidents.

“She had been able to persuade her mother to babysit her two young children that night but she has put their future in jeopardy.

“He behaved wholly inappropriately and she sees what she believes to be her brother being unlawfully restrained and tries to protect him.”

Mr Betts was spared jail after his 12 week prison sentence was suspended for 18 months. He must pay compensation of £50 to both waitresses, £100 to each of the three men assaulted, and £150 to the police officer. No order for compensation was made to Adnams Brewery.

He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days over the next 18 months.

Miss Betts was handed an 18 month community order, consisting of 25 RAR days, and ordered to pay compensation of £100 to her two victims.