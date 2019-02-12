Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Twins’ drunken rampage at Adnams seaside hotel causes £2,000 damage

PUBLISHED: 16:15 07 March 2019

Swan Hotel in Southwold. GOOGLE MAPS

Swan Hotel in Southwold. GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A set of twins launched an alcohol-fuelled rampage, attacking seven people and causing almost £2,000 worth in damage at a popular seaside hotel.

Laurence Stephen Betts, of Lammas Close, Bardwell and Saffron Betts, from Mount Pleasant, Reydon, carried out the attacks at the Swan Hotel, in Southwold, around 8pm on December 26.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, said: “The first victim was approached by the twins and asked where they can go and drink. Laurence then puts his hands on her face and tries to kiss her.

“He then goes to another waitress and asks to see the private dining area. He was really drunk and tried to take her hand but she pulled it away. He then made comments about taking her home.

“He asked a waiter if he can take drugs but he was then asked to leave and was ushered outside, where his sister was already sat on the kerb.”

After not being allowed back inside, Mr Betts punches and kicks a waiter then “karate kicks” a passerby in the street.

He then caused £1,903.87 worth of damage to a barrier belonging to Adnams Brewery.

Ms Cossey said: “The manager approached him and shouted for him to stop but he was punched and started bleeding profusely.

“Saffron was hitting out at people using her handbag. She bit one man on his bicep.

“A police officer arrived to find the twins were being restrained on the ground, but Laurence kicked him from the floor.”

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on March 6, Mr Betts pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, causing criminal damage and five counts of assault, while his sister admitted assaulting the same emergency worker and two assaults.

Sally Dale, mitigating, said: “This is a very sad escapade. They are very close but when they go drinking together they are unable to control their drinking and that tends to result in pretty horrendous incidents.

“She had been able to persuade her mother to babysit her two young children that night but she has put their future in jeopardy.

“He behaved wholly inappropriately and she sees what she believes to be her brother being unlawfully restrained and tries to protect him.”

Mr Betts was spared jail after his 12 week prison sentence was suspended for 18 months. He must pay compensation of £50 to both waitresses, £100 to each of the three men assaulted, and £150 to the police officer. No order for compensation was made to Adnams Brewery.

He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days over the next 18 months.

Miss Betts was handed an 18 month community order, consisting of 25 RAR days, and ordered to pay compensation of £100 to her two victims.

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

4,000 new homes and two new schools recommended for approval

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

‘Sweet and loving’ cat with a tough past overlooked at rescue centre while others find homes

Braveheart the cat needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Chapelfield restaurant earmarked for closure

Giraffe in Norwich has been earmarked for closure; Photo: Simon Finlay

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

Can you spot your photo in our World Book Day gallery?

Henry Button, aged 4, from Scarning, dressed as Willy Wonka on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Olly Button
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists