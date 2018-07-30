Man sought by police over laundry liquid thefts

Published: 3:27 PM July 30, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Police Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a number of thefts from a Norwich Co-op. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a number of thefts from a Norwich Co-op.

The incidents happened at the Co-op store in Aylsham Road sometime on Sunday, June 24, and then at approximately 1.35pm on Friday, June 29 when bottles of laundry liquid, fabric softener and razors were stolen.

On another occasion at approximately 9.35am on Friday, July 6, jars of coffee, bottles of laundry liquid, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant and packets of dishwasher tablets were stolen.

Then again at approximately 9am on Wednesday, July 11, tins of coffee and packets of laundry gel capsules and dishwasher tablets were taken from the store.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who believes they may recognise the man in the photograph or have further information. Anybody with information should contact PC Shaun Hayhurst on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.