Revellers reminded to 'stay safe' at Latitude Festival

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Festival-goers have been urged hide valuables, be careful and "remember no means no" at Latitude Festival, following a number of crimes last year.

The three-day festival, which will start this Thursday (June 18) and will run until Sunday, is expected to attract more than 40,000 of revellers to Henham Park, near Southwold.

In a statement from Suffolk Constabulary, police revealed a "small" number of crimes were reported last year - with the majority of them thefts.

A spokesperson said: "The main crime at music festivals across the UK tends to be thefts from tents on campsites. Phones, laptops, tablets and cash are typically the most stolen items.

"In previous years there have been a number of such offences, many on the first night of the festival when it's likely that criminals target tents on the assumption that those camping are settling in, have not made plans for their security and may have withdrawn cash to see them through the weekend."

Other thefts are likely to take place while attendees are watching performances - including camera equipment stolen near their feet, thefts from bags and pick pocketing.

"Bags with shoulder straps should be worn across your chest, with the fastening towards your body," they said.

Police have also emphasised the importance of personal safety, suggesting to set up camp near friends and learn the layout of the site.

"Meeting new people can be a fun part of the festival experience but going off alone with someone you've just met, particularly if alcohol is also involved, can also make you vulnerable.

"Remember no means no. Too much alcohol and the heat of the moment can lead to issues of consent. Don't take advantage of situations that are alcohol-fuelled or the consequences could be arrest, a court appearance and a prison term," a spokesperson said.

They have also warned motorists to allow extra time on the A12 near Henham as there is a possible traffic will be slow-moving particularly between Yoxford and the site.

Police have also asked attendees to report any suspicious activity to security or stewards on site or, in an emergency dial 999.