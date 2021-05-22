News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:22 AM May 22, 2021   
Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21). - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Several police officers were called to a Norwich city centre restaurant.

Four cars and a van attended Spice Lounge in Wensum Street about 7.45pm on Friday evening (May 21).

Eye witnesses said the officers had "pulled up in a hurry" and spoke to staff.

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21). - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Police have so far not given any more information but said the incident was over by 8.30pm.

Spice Lounge has been approached to comment.

A spokesman said: "We're too busy to talk."

More to come.


Most Read

  1. 1 Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?
  2. 2 Norfolk lorry driver caught grooming by paedophile hunter
  3. 3 Gospel Hall for sale as congregation dwindles
  1. 4 Man who stabbed two people in Norwich convicted of attempted murder
  2. 5 'It's crucifying our industry': Hotel bosses on double-booking tourists
  3. 6 City man who took his own life was 'terribly sad beneath big smile'
  4. 7 Drug dealer tasered after glassing man and robbing woman
  5. 8 Person injured and road blocked as car, van and HGV crash
  6. 9 Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat
  7. 10 Ex-Canaries striker ends talk of Ipswich return with Championship deal
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man who died last week. Photo: Library

Mum arrested for crime she didn't commit - in city she's never been to

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Alan Ludar-Smith, 46, was handed down a three year, four-month sentence, at Norwich Crown Court.

Sex offender taken ill in dock after being jailed for string of offences

Christine Cunningham

person
Richard Harper, former MD of Apple International Inc Ltd

Helicopter firm collapses owing £533k after boss sent to US prison

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter of The Murderers discovered that customers had snuck booze into his pub

'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon