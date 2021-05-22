Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Published: 10:22 AM May 22, 2021

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21). - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Several police officers were called to a Norwich city centre restaurant.

Four cars and a van attended Spice Lounge in Wensum Street about 7.45pm on Friday evening (May 21).

Eye witnesses said the officers had "pulled up in a hurry" and spoke to staff.

Police have so far not given any more information but said the incident was over by 8.30pm.

Spice Lounge has been approached to comment.

A spokesman said: "We're too busy to talk."

More to come.



