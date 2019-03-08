Laptops, phones and tablets stolen from Norwich home
PUBLISHED: 11:01 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 03 September 2019
Mobile phones, tablets and laptops were stolen from a Norwich home.
The burglary happened at a house on Mile Cross Lane between 11pm on Thursday, August 29 and 4am on Friday, August 30.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area.
If you have any information contact Rachel Cooke on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
