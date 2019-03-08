Search

Laptops, phones and tablets stolen from Norwich home

PUBLISHED: 11:01 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 03 September 2019

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Mile Cross Lane. Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Mile Cross Lane. Picture: James Bass

Mobile phones, tablets and laptops were stolen from a Norwich home.

The burglary happened at a house on Mile Cross Lane between 11pm on Thursday, August 29 and 4am on Friday, August 30.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area.

If you have any information contact Rachel Cooke on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

