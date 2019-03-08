Laptops, phones and tablets stolen from Norwich home

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Mile Cross Lane. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Mobile phones, tablets and laptops were stolen from a Norwich home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The burglary happened at a house on Mile Cross Lane between 11pm on Thursday, August 29 and 4am on Friday, August 30.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area.

If you have any information contact Rachel Cooke on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.