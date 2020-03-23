Van stolen from outside home

Lansbury Road, in Halesworth. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A van has been stolen from outside a home overnight, with police appealing for information.

The Ford Transit van was stolen from Lansbury Road, in Halesworth, between 8pm on Saturday, March 21, and 10am on Sunday, March 22.

Suffolk Police have urged anyone who saw the silver van, registration AV59 UJK, being taken, driven in the area, or has information about the incident, to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/17604/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.