Child assault charges dropped against pub landlord

PUBLISHED: 11:08 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 11 December 2019

A pub landlord who faced two counts of assaulting a child has had all charges dropped against him.

Richard Owen, 44, who runs the Maid's Head in King's Lynn, had pleaded not guilty to the two charges at King's Lynn Magistrates Court in October and the offences were alleged to have been committed in January 2017 and February 2018.

But at a further hearing on Wednesday, at Norwich Crown Court, the prosecution offered no evidence and asked for the charges to be dropped.

Ian James, prosecuting, said the Crown had reviewed the case and a decision had been made that it was no longer in the public interest to continue with the case.

He said: "I have been instructed to offer no evidence."

Isobel Ascherson appeared for Owen of Tuesday Market Place and asked for a defence costs order.

Judge Stephen Holt accepted that all charges had now been dropped against Owen.

