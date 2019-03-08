Land search for missing 75-year-old woman concluded

CCTV footage of June Turner at Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Officers working to track down a 75-year-old woman who went missing nearly two weeks ago say they are scaling back the investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

June Turner was last seen at roughly 8am on Monday, October 21 near Sainsburys in North Walsham.

Since her disappearance almost two weeks ago, extensive searches have been conducted by specially trained officers working with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, National Police Air Service, drones, dogs and horses.

Police say the search has included checking gardens, alleys, wasteland and industrial units.

Chief inspector Matt Dyson said: "We have now conducted extensive searches to try and trace June, working with key partners in the area to gather information.

"We have followed a number of lines of enquiry including CCTV footage, sightings, speaking with local businesses and have utilised a number of resources.

"Although the land based search effort has been concluded, a small team of officers continue to investigate the circumstances of June's disappearance.

You may also want to watch:

"I would like to thank the community for their help in the search for June and should we receive any further information we will review this and act accordingly."

Approximately 35 members of the community in North Walsham helped officers by handing out missing posters in order to encourage people living locally to remain vigilant and help in the search for June.

And her sister Doreen Sayer previously said it was like she had been "plucked out of thin air".

"She would me in the mornings," she said. "On Tuesday she did not ring. That's when I knew something was wrong."

She said her sister stayed in the town and followed a regular routine, after a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease last year.

June is described as white, approximately 4ft 11 tall and she has short, brown permed hair.

She was captured on CCTV wearing a long, navy and white woollen jumper, blue jeans, brown shoes and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone who may have seen June, or anyone who may know of her whereabouts, is urged to contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 156 of Tuesday, October 22.