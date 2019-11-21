Land Rover Discovery stolen from driveway

Police are seeking information after a car was stolen from the driveway of a home in Church Road, Mutford on Wednesday, November 20. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a Land Rover Discovery was stolen from the driveway of a home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking information after the car was stolen from Mutford, near Lowestoft, on Wednesday, November 20.

A police spokesman said: "The silver Land Rover Discovery, registration OY66 NTM, was stolen from a driveway of a home in Church Road sometime between 11am and 5.20pm yesterday.

"Can you help?"

Anyone who saw the car being taken, driven in the area or has any information about where it is now, should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/70334/19.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.